Dougherty County’s Farm-to-School Program wins Golden Radish Award

ALBANY — The Golden Radish Award is given to local educational agencies in Georgia who are doing extraordinary work with farm-to-school programs.
Radium Springs Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Theresa Tomblin, faculty, staff and students received the award for Teaching Garden of the Year.
The award is presented by the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Department of Public Health, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, Bright from the Start and Georgia Organics.
At the school, farm-to-school lessons utilizing the school garden were integrated into the curriculum. Produce including romaine lettuce, collard greens, cabbage, broccoli and spinach from the school garden was harvested and served on the lunch menu.