The Dougherty County School Board was recognized last week as an “exemplary” system during the Georgia School Boards Association’s annual conference in Savannah. Board members Velvet Poole, Chairman Dean Phiranzee, Norma Gaines-Heath and Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer attended the meeting.

ALBANY — It’s official: Dougherty County’s School Board is “exemplary,” as judged by the Georgia School Boards Association.

The board received that designation, the highest recognition awarded to local boards of education by the state organization, on Friday during the group’s annual conference held in Atlanta.

