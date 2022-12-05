The Dougherty County School Board was recognized last week as an “exemplary” system during the Georgia School Boards Association’s annual conference in Savannah. Board members Velvet Poole, Chairman Dean Phiranzee, Norma Gaines-Heath and Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer attended the meeting.
ALBANY — It’s official: Dougherty County’s School Board is “exemplary,” as judged by the Georgia School Boards Association.
The board received that designation, the highest recognition awarded to local boards of education by the state organization, on Friday during the group’s annual conference held in Atlanta.
“This recognition is evidence that this board is committed to doing what’s best for the students of Dougherty County and that we are focused on those best practices that will help us to remain a high-functioning governance team,” School Board Chairman Dean Phinazee said. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to my fellow board members for their continued collaboration and commitment.”
Among the accomplishments noted was the board’s role in navigating a response to COVID-19, as well as helping the district amass its largest-ever general fund reserve while also rolling back school property tax rates for four of the last five years.
Board members also have worked with Superintendent Kenneth Dyer to oversee the academic improvement of students within the district, whose four-year high school graduation rate is 87.1% — an all-time district high and above the state average, the school system said in a news release. Under the board’s leadership, the district is focusing on early literacy rates, and partnerships with area businesses and organizations have led to new opportunities for students in the form of internships and apprenticeship programs.
The designation recognizes the “hard work being done by board members on behalf of the employees, students and families of Dougherty County,” Dyer said. “This designation confirms what many of us already knew: The DCBOE is indeed an exemplary board. Our board strikes a delicate balance between support and accountability, while also challenging district leadership to disrupt the status quo and embrace innovation.”
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership, the system’s news release said. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
The three-tiered program looks at various aspects of how school boards govern to ensure that the boards remain effective, efficient and accountable to the constituents they serve. Boards can apply to become either a Quality, Distinguished or Exemplary board, through GSBA’s recognition process.