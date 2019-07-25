ALBANY – Hundreds of children who showed up Thursday to register with the Dougherty County School System were met not just with forms to fill out but a dozen or so support programs for both students and parents.
Registration at Monroe High School’s gym continues noon to 7 p.m. today.
“One of the most exciting things we have is the Hispanic/Latino interpreters on site,” Lori Washington, school project manager for the school system, said. “This is the first year we have had this.”
This is the third year DCSS is holding the systemwide registration.
“This is for students who are new to our district or have moved from one neighborhood to another,” said Tameka Jackson, director of student support services.
Students going to the event can register, get class schedules and additional information for the school year starting next week.
“They get their (class) schedule,” Jackson said. “We provide bus transportation so they will know which buses they will ride.”
Among the other services offered are GEAR Up, or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. The program gives guidance for students starting in seventh or eighth grade that continues until they enter their first year of college.
English as a Second Language, or ESOL, also was featured, and school officials said there has been an increase in Guatemalan and Honduran students in the system.
Another service is the Wraparound Services Center, whose partners already are involved in six of the system’s schools. The new center at 722 Corn Ave. will be staffed initially by the system’s family and community engagement and social workers and Family Literacy Connection program, and eventually will include health and other services.
For parents, there is the opportunity to download the parent portal phone app that gives information on grades and school attendance throughout the academic year.