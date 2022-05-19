ALBANY — The students from Dougherty County’s three public high schools dealt with adversity through the coronavirus pandemic that students in few previous generations faced, with roughly half of their final three years spent receiving instruction via virtual learning off campus.
On Friday and Saturday, the approximately 730 graduates will get to share the final chapter of their grade-school years and walk across the stage at the Albany Civic Center to receive diplomas.
The school system’s graduation ceremonies kick off at 6 p.m. Friday for Dougherty Comprehensive High School’s 275 graduates. On Saturday, ceremonies for Westover Comprehensive High School’s class of 230 start at 9 a.m., and for Monroe Comprehensive High School, which has about 225 graduates, commencement is set for 1 p.m.
For Dougherty valedictorian Zion Heard, graduation means the chance to start the next chapter of her life. A dual-enrollment student at Albany State University, Heard received her associate’s degree in English earlier this year.
“I’m excited,” said Heard, who will attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in the fall. “I’m ready to extend outside of Albany.”
In addition to finishing tops in her class with a 4.1 grade-point average, Heard was named Miss Dougherty Comprehensive High School her senior year. She served as president of the student council, was a captain on the cheerleading team, co-captain for mock trial competition, president of Trojan Nation TV, and she was social media coordinator for her senior class.
Heard also earned the highest score for her class on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, earning the school’s STAR student honor.
During the pandemic, when she was home alone, Heard said studying was her anchor.
“School was my sanity,” she said. “It was definitely hard because in my junior year all we could do was cheerleading. I think we only had four football games my junior year. Only about 10 girls could come out for each game to cheer (basketball).”
Taking in-person classes at Albany State helped her get out of the house.
Heard said her valedictory speech will be about the chapters of our lives.
“Since I want to be an English professor, I wanted to make it (based on) reading and chapters,” she said.
Kimberly Larkin, an honors student at Westover, also had challenges due to COVID-19, but they were compounded by a family member’s health condition.
“My dad had a kidney transplant, and so he takes anti-rejection medication,” said Larkin, who also has a brother who attends the school. “Going to school in the middle of the pandemic has been very difficult for my family.
“It was definitely difficult because last year we were virtual. My mom was very concerned about (us) going back to school.”
Even after most of the students stopped wearing face masks, Larkin made sure she was double-masked when on campus to help prevent getting an infection that she could take home.
“I did not eat lunch at school,” she said. “I would eat in the car. So none of my classmates have seen my real face in person.”
Larkin, who is graduating with a 3.988 grade-point average, was able to participate in school activities and was homecoming queen this year. She also was senior class president.
“I danced for the high school band,” she said. “I think that’s one of my most highlighted accomplishments. It really got me outside my shell. I got to meet new people and make new friends. It really helped me in my leadership role.”
Larkin also was a dual-enrollment student and has received an associate’s degree from Albany Technical College. She said she plans to pursue a degree in elementary education in the fall at Columbus State University.
“I think it’s kind of bittersweet, because some of my classmates are people I’ve been in school with since elementary school,” she said. “I am a little nervous because this is my first time going off. I’ll be OK.
“Two people from my graduating class are going to Columbus State, and I’m actually roomies with one of them.”
