ALBANY – A $3 million grant from Georgia Power Co. will help Dougherty County and three other school systems fund programs to help students and their parents succeed beyond high school.
The $750,000 grant funding allotted to the Dougherty County School System will be used to develop a career-focused high school graduation option that includes expanding career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE) pathways through paid internships, career guidance, technical training and opportunities to earn industry certificates.
“Two pillars of the Dougherty County School System’s strategic plan are providing rigorous and relevant educational experiences for our students and prioritizing meaningful engagement with the families of DCSS students,” Dougherty Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said Tuesday. “Our partnership with Georgia Power will allow us to not only help equip our students with the technical skills to position them to be successful beyond high school but, through partnerships with Albany Tech and other community partners, support the upskilling and reskilling of their adult family members to provide a jump start for their careers where the need exists.”
In addition to the career initiatives, the school district will boost spending on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) enrichment and education programs in schools.
The partnership offers the opportunity for a “new take on long-established priorities” for the school system, the superintendent said.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to enhance the talent pipeline that will ultimately lead to opportunities for our students and their families and increase economic development for our community,” Dyer said.
The other school systems selected were Clayton County Schools, Richmond County Schools and Savannah-Chatham County Schools, the company announced on Tuesday. The grants are meant to address needs and opportunities identified by local school districts focused on improving career readiness and multigenerational economic stability in communities of color.
“Whether it’s providing grants for first-year teachers or working with local educators on innovative initiatives such as the 4C (Commodore Conyers College and Career) Academy, we’re proud of the long-standing partnership we have with Albany area schools,” Audrey King, vice president for the South Region of Georgia Power, said. “Dougherty County Schools is a leader in the area of CTAE and, as this part of Georgia continues to grow, we believe that investments in impactful local education programs will continue to generate opportunity for real, inclusive economic growth for Albany students and families.”
