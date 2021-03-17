Dougherty County Schools plan in-person graduation ceremonies

ALBANY — For millions of Americans, high school graduation marks the passage to adulthood. And like many planned celebrations and milestone markers, seniors last year saw their graduation “march” canceled due to COVID-19.
With the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations declining in recent weeks and the promise of continued improvement with warmer weather and vaccinations, the Dougherty County School System is planning to hold commencements in the spring.
Superintendent Ken Dyer announced Wednesday that, based on current conditions, graduation ceremonies are on tap for May 21 and 22 for Dougherty, Monroe and Westover high school students at the Albany Civic Center.
As the parent of a daughter who was in the class of 2020, Dyer said he understands what families lost in not seeing their loved ones participate in traditional graduation exercises.
“Last year, it was … disappointing,” he said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “I was looking forward to that rite of passage every parent looks forward to. (But) we put safety in front of everything. Last year it was unfortunate that we couldn’t pull it off without unnecessary risk.”
In the spring of 2020, Dougherty County was dealing with the worst of the pandemic, with 86 county residents succumbing in April. School officials decided to forego in-person ceremonies due to that spike in cases.
Because of that, virtual graduations were held.
With a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases apparently winding down, the school system felt comfortable with plans to schedule the graduation ceremonies.
“Plus, we’ve had a year to learn how to mitigate risks,” Dyer said.
The 2021 graduation ceremonies will be held with protective measures that include masks and social distancing that includes a limited number of tickets per student, a practice that was initiated for basketball games to limit the number of people gathered inside.
Those safeguards mean the graduation ceremonies will look somewhat different than they have in previous years. Each of the ceremonies will take place inside the Civic Center, but, students will be spread out on the arena floor to allow for social distancing. Also, each student will be allowed a limited number of guests, and masks will be required of all those in attendance.
The graduation ceremonies will be held over a two-day period to avoid congestion and bottlenecking and to allow for proper cleaning and disinfecting between each ceremony.
For those unable to attend in person, the ceremonies will be broadcast live in a virtual format.
“We’re working with the Civic Center to look at the maximum number we can have with social distancing,” the superintendent said. “We’re glad we’re able to do it this year, because last year was a disappointment for many families, including mine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.