ALBANY – After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug.

For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school pep rally outdoors at the Albany State University West Campus, giving teachers and other employees the chance to get reacquainted. Many of the 2,300 system employees were on hand to participate.

