ALBANY – After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug.
For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school pep rally outdoors at the Albany State University West Campus, giving teachers and other employees the chance to get reacquainted. Many of the 2,300 system employees were on hand to participate.
The various schools brought food, engaged in friendly competition and got reacquainted after the summer break. Near the center of the large ASU athletic field, Superintendent Ken Dyer, dressed in chef’s garb, tended a grill to create a mega-plate of pork chops, chicken and salmon, with side dishes that included baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and peas.
“It’s great,” Olds, a Costa Rica native who has been teaching Spanish in the school system for 20 years, said. “It’s awesome just to come here and gather and see my old friends from another school, because I moved.”
At the International Studies Elementary tent, the fare included a low country boil and fruit, with lots of cold water and other drinks that were definitely appreciated on the sweltering August morning.
“This event helps us to learn we are the Dougherty County School System, and we are proud to be in this system,” Olds said. “If the children have a better future, we will have a better community.”
The veteran teacher, who taught 10 years in Florida before moving to Georgia, said the event also displays the diversity of the school system.
“Today has been an awesome day,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you speak broken English, like me. We are a melting pot, like the country. This is good for the community.”
Olds said she was excited about returning to the classroom when school resumes on Aug. 15, where she will take on a new class of elementary students.
“I love to teach the little ones because I’m very hyper,” she said. “I sing, I jump, I dance, and they are willing to do anything I do.”
LaWanda Smith, a teacher for 10 years, and Deborah Jones, a 27-year veteran of the school system, were likewise excited about returning to their work at the Oak Tree Psychoeducational Center.
The center works with students who have severe emotional and behavioral disorders, with a goal of helping them overcome issues that interfere with learning and developing learning skills.
“We’re working to teach them how to learn,” Jones said. “First of all, you have to teach them to behave. Once we get them to behave, teaching is easy.”
Smith said she emphasizes to students the benefits of education on their future.
“The more you learn, the more you earn,” she said. “The more you know, the more you grow. That’s always been my philosophy.
“I’m looking forward to having a great year and advance the children to a whole other level.”
