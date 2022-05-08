Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer recently was awarded the Georgia School Superintendent Association President’s Award. Dyer, center, is pictured with John Zauner, GSSA executive director, left, and GSSA President Rob Brown, who is superintendent of the Lumpkin County School System.
ALBANY — Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer was recognized recently for outstanding leadership as the recipient of the 2022 Georgia School Superintendent Association’s President’s Award.
The award is given to superintendents who exhibit leadership both in their school systems and communities.
“It was a surprise to me,” Dyer said of the award. “I’m honored and humbled to be recognized in that way by my peers and by the GSSA president, particularly with the challenging two-plus years we’ve experienced since COVID.
“To be recognized in that way is special to me, and I really appreciate it.”
Among the accomplishments given for Dyer’s selection was the Dougherty County School System’s graduation rate, which has been above the state average for several years, and the system’s investment in technology.
That investment in technology paid off during the pandemic as it provided laptop computers for older students and tablets for students in younger grades that were used while they were being given instruction at home.
Dougherty County also provided mobile hot spots to students who did not have internet connection at their homes.
A third accomplishment was “our financial stewardship with having the highest reserves we’ve had in the history of the school system and rolling back taxes for the last five years,” Dyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.