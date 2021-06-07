ALBANY -- The Board of Commissioners of Dougherty County is preparing to make appointments to the following boards. Any county citizen interested in serving on any of these boards should submit a letter of interest and/or resume by 5 p.m. on July 2 to Deputy County Clerk Bristeria Clark Hope at bclark@dougherty.ga.us.
Interested citizens are encouraged to call (229) 431-2121 or visit the government information page at https://www.dougherty.ga.us/government/board-appointments for additional details about each board.
Board appointments being considered include:
JOINT BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS & APPEALS – One appointment with eligibility requirements;
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – Two appointments;
AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING, & VENTILATION BOARD – One appointment with eligibility requirements;
ELECTRICAL BOARD -- Four appointments with eligibility requirements;
ALBANY-DOUGHERTY LAND BANK BOARD – Three appointments. Application required;
FLOOD PLAIN MANAGEMENT REVIEW BOARD One appointment with eligibility requirements;
ASPIRE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH & DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY SERVICES BOARD – One appointment with eligibility requirements.
GAS BOARD -- One appointment with eligibility requirements;
DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES -- One appointment;
RETIREMENT FUND COMMITTEE -- One appointment with eligibility requirements;
TAX ASSESSORS BOARD -- One appointment. Training must be completed after appointment.
