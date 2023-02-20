ALBANY – The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office’s employees of the year and a black Dutch shepherd named Maverick were among the guests of honor on Monday at the Dougherty County Commission's meeting.

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county jail experienced a shortage of staff, and during that time Charlotte Bunn, the office’s human resources coordinator, worked tirelessly to help shore up numbers, Sheriff Kevin Sproul told commissioners during his remarks.

Recommended for you

Tags