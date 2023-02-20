ALBANY – The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office’s employees of the year and a black Dutch shepherd named Maverick were among the guests of honor on Monday at the Dougherty County Commission's meeting.
During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county jail experienced a shortage of staff, and during that time Charlotte Bunn, the office’s human resources coordinator, worked tirelessly to help shore up numbers, Sheriff Kevin Sproul told commissioners during his remarks.
“She took the initiative to recruit on her days off, in stores and at sporting events,” he said. “She was working in the back in the jail as a jail officer after working eight hours as human resources director.
“We went from 58 (vacant) positions down to 17, and a lot of that was due to Charlotte’s efforts.”
A Mitchell County native, Bunn worked for 19 years there starting in 1998 before coming to Dougherty County. During her time in Mitchell County, she was a jail supervisor and jail administrator, the position she held before moving to Dougherty County.
“It was an honor,” she told The Herald of the recognition. “I am very grateful. I worked hard for it.”
Both Bunn and Lt. Jason Carter won honors for employee of the month during the previous year, and Carter was the monthly honoree in both January and August, the sheriff said.
After the 2017 tornado that killed five county residents and caused destruction in the Radium Springs area, Carter “worked 16 to 18 hours a day, doing all he could,” Sproul said, adding, “he’s a dedicated employee.”
The final introductions were for deputy Michael Hefton and Maverick, who has been a canine officer with the department for a few months.