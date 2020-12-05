ALBANY – The Georgia Department of Revenue is upgrading to a new version of the Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES).
This upgrade will keep county officials up to date with the latest technology advances and will ensure the county has access to the most recent enhancements and features of the software.
Beginning Jan. 12, some location hours may be reduced in preparation for the system upgrade. Implementation of the upgrade will require the vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable Jan. 13-18. Vehicle owners with renewal dates in January are encouraged to do so prior to January 13 to avoid delays.
What to expect Jan. 13:
• County tag offices and the motor vehicle division will not be able to process transactions.
• All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be offline Jan. 13-18.
• Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will be offline Jan. 13-18.
How will this impact Georgia customers and drivers?
• During the week of Jan. 19-22, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer-than-normal wait times. To avoid such delays, Georgia residents with January and February renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to Jan. 13.
• Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Jan. 13.
• Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits over MLK Day weekend.
• Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.
Visit the county tag website at Dougherty.ga.us for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.
