Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen, left, and agency Training Supervisor Dickie Livingston, speak with Tamika Frazier during a Wednesday job fair that featured six county departments.
ALBANY — Standing amid a display of tiny trucks and road equipment, Dougherty County Public Works Director Chuck Mathis ticked off a list of positions needing to be filled.
It included laborers, welders, mechanics.
“If you come to Dougherty County Public Works, you can drive equipment like that,” he said, referring to the toy trucks he used as visual aids. “We get to use the equipment to keep up our infrastructure — our roads, bridges, drainage canals. Public Works is one of the most important jobs with the county.”
While truck drivers and welders are particularly in demand, employment with the county offers a good benefits package that could be attractive to older workers looking to boost their income, said Mathis, who along with the county’s Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Human Resource and Facilities Management Departments and Emergency Medical Services were part of a Wednesday job fair.
“I’m looking for somebody who’s got welding skills, semi-retired or retired, and wants to get back in that field with good benefits, and have their own shop,” Mathis said.
Experienced truck drivers who are tired of the days-long grind of long hauls also could find the county a great opportunity, he said. Drivers can work a five-day work week and be home more.
At the EMS tent set up with the others outside the Dougherty County Government Center, Director Sam Allen and Training Supervisor Dickie Livingston spoke with Tamika Frazier, who visited all of the six stations.
An EMT was scheduled to come by and talk to them as well, Allen said.
Last month, after receiving reports of hemorrhaging of personnel at the jail and EMS, the Dougherty County Commission increased pay for public safety workers, including those agencies and the police department.
