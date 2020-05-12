Dougherty County voters can drop off absentee ballots

ALBANY — Dougherty County voters now have a safer way to cast absentee ballots with the installation this week of a drop box outside the downtown Government Center.
“The purpose of the drop box is for convenience and to foster social distancing practices due to COVID-19 and will be available for depositing voted ballots, as applicable by law,” the Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections Office announced on Tuesday.
Voters may cast completed ballots for the June 9 general primary and presidential primary combined election through 7 p.m. on election day.
Early voting, for those who prefer to vote in person, will begin on May 18 and run through June 5 and will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. A Saturday voting day will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 30 at the Riverfront Resource Center at 125 N. Pine Ave.
The Georgia secretary of state contracted with a vendor to mail notifications to all active voters in the state, letting them know they have the option of voting by mail. Voters can return the application form they received to get a mail-in absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots must be received by election day to be counted. June 3 is the last day election officials can mail absentee ballot application to voters, and June 5 is the latest the office can mail out ballots.
For additional information, contact the Elections office at (229) 431-3247.
