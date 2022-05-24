ALBANY — When Adolph Wright cast his ballot on Tuesday, he was voting for a candidate he thinks will be more visible in the community.
“We needed some changes around here,” he said after casting his vote in the Dougherty County Commission chairman’s race at the Shiloh Baptist Church precinct. “You can’t understand us sitting in an office. You’ve got to come out where people live. You’ve got to come out here.”
The retired Albany Herald employee said he also is concerned about crime and violence in the community and turning around the lives of young people.
“Everything seems like the young generation’s getting out of hand on everything they do,” Wright said. “If we change things the right way, we can get things back right.”
For pre-kindergarten teacher Lakisha Deariso, voting is a way to help ensure a better future for young people in the community.
“I’m voting to help change the community,” said Deariso, who has been a regular voter for about 10 years. “I just want the young people to know we came out to try to make it better for them.”
Across South Jefferson Street from the voting precinct, Rosemary Swan lamented the lack of participation of young people in elections, noting that most of the people she had seen entering the precinct looked to be of retirement age. Younger voters will come out in presidential election years, but not so much in other elections, she said.
Standing at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Whitney Avenue, Swan was holding a campaign sign and yelling at passing drivers urging them to vote for the Rev. Lorenzo Heard.
“We need more citizen education because people don’t know their vote is important,” she said. “I cherish my right to vote. I had ancestors that wasn’t allowed to vote. I’ve been doing it (campaigning) since ‘76. Ninety percent I’ve been on the winning side, but I know how to take a loss.”
On the west side of town at the Westover High School precinct, Cedric Whitaker and daughter Nicole Whitaker, who held signs in support of incumbent Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, said they supported Cohilas’ quest for re-election.
“He’s a good man, and I believe he’s done a good job in office,” Cedric Whitaker said.
Meanwhile, nearby, Antavious Davenport held signs supporting challenger Harry James.
“I like Mr. James personally and as a businessman,” Davenport said. “I’ve worked with him on jobs in Georgia and Florida, and I believe he will be a good leader. He’s a good person on several levels.”
Across the turn-in to Westover, father and son Joshua and Marvin Douglas held signs in support of Al Wynn’s quest to win a seat in the state House of Representatives. They were joined by Leon Flores.
Polls across the county were set to close at 7 p.m.
