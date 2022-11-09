ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson.
On the special-purpose local-option sales tax question, 18,386 voters (70.53 percent) voted yes, with 7,681 voting in opposition. The tax is expected to bring in more than $100 million and will help fund projects that include the city of Albany’s stormwater/sewage separation efforts.
Others include funding for local attractions like Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Albany Civil Rights Institute, Flint RiverQuarium and the Artesian Alliance. Another $1 million will go toward the development of an industrial park.
“I think a lot of it had to do with the public’s wanting to find another way to fund the sewer project,” Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young said on Wednesday. “I think that was one of the bigger things we put into the SPLOST. I think many found this is going to be the more palatable way to pay for the $105 million project.”
Taxpayers and city utility customers also may have been thinking about their wallets, as the sales tax money received will help ensure that property taxes and utility rates won’t have to be increased to pay for the improvements, the commissioner said.
While Dougherty County’s turnout may have lagged behind the state as a whole, Young said he thought it was not bad and certainly greater than has been the case in previous midterm elections.
Turnout for early voting totaled a little more than 20 percent, but voters also turned out on Election Day, with a total of 26,769 out of 57,389 registered voters, 46.64 percent, participating.
“We had record turnout (compared) to previous midterm elections,” Young said. “That’s, from my perspective, a huge turnout for a midterm election.”
With a shrinking tax base and population in the county, the SPLOST seemed to be attractive for voters as a way to keep property taxes lower, Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray said.
“It is a great way to augment our declining tax base, and augment our tax collections from people who come to Dougherty County to work and play,” he said. “I’m really excited that it passed, pretty much on a three-to-one margin. I think that says a lot about the taxpayers.
“I think the projects from the city and the projects from the county are going to benefit all citizens. I appreciate the citizens who came out Tuesday. Those who supported it and those who didn’t will all benefit from it.”
In competitive Georgia House races, Democratic political newcomer Sampson won in District 153 with 10,824 votes, (65.08%), over Republican nominee Tracy Taylor.
In House District 151 incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas of Americus was the winner, with 54.92% of the vote in the contest with Albany Democrat Joyce Barlow. Albany Democrat John Hayes got overwhelming support in Dougherty County with 3,717 votes (80.51 percent) in the race against Republican Gerald Greene. But the Cuthbert Republican incumbent received 11,891 total votes in the sprawling rural district for 56.45%. Hayes finished with 9,172 votes.
“It shows one thing that the nation needs to know, that in rural south Georgia people look at you not as a Republican, not as a Democrat, but as their representative,” Greene said. “This was so inspiring to see what people did for me on Election Day. The lesson I’ve learned is if you do for the people and you take care of the people, they’ll take care of you.”
Greene, who will enter the 2023 legislative session as the “dean” of the House with the longest tenure of anyone in that body, said he is looking to convene a meeting with the local delegation, including the winners listed above and Republican District 152 Republican Bill Yearta, who had no opposition, and Democratic state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims with city, county and Dougherty County School System representatives.
“We’re going to look at the issues they are concerned about and see if there’s anything the legislature can do as we go into the next session,” he said. “It’s got to be done, because Atlanta is going to be getting ready to do their ask. If we’re going to get anything done, we need to know what Albany State University needs, what the city needs, what the county needs, what the airport needs.”
In Lee County, 13,605 of the 22,516 registered voters cast ballots, for a turnout of 60.42 percent.