ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson.

On the special-purpose local-option sales tax question, 18,386 voters (70.53 percent) voted yes, with 7,681 voting in opposition. The tax is expected to bring in more than $100 million and will help fund projects that include the city of Albany’s stormwater/sewage separation efforts.

