Dougherty County waiting for OK to proceed with renovations of Spring Run bridge

ALBANY — Two projects at Radium Springs are expected to get the green light from the state later this month to allow moving forward with enhancements at one of Georgia’s natural wonders.
The design plans for the renovation of the Spring Run bridge and part of a trail that will extend from the former golf course to the former casino site and beyond have been completed. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is set to vote on approval of those plans later this month.
The bridge and trail section are on an 84-acre tract the agency transferred to the county through a use agreement in which the state retains ownership. The use agreement included a total of 14 tracts on both sides of the Flint River totaling 357 acres.
“In order to do that, any improvements on those parcels have to be approved by the DNR,” Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee said of the request for approval of the plans for the trail and bridge. “The agreement entered in March by Dougherty County was forwarded to the DNR Board for approval.”
The Dougherty County Commission approved the agreement on Monday.
“Once (it is) executed by the DNR Board, we’ll be able to proceed on it,” Lee said.
The scope of the work includes renovating the historic bridge that spans Skywater Creek, which flows a short distance from the blue hole spring to the Flint River. The bridge is part of the trail system being envisioned eventually to extend to downtown Albany.
Last year the Georgia General Assembly approved a $1.5 million grant to help fund the two projects.
The county has invested heavily in redeveloping the Radium Springs site in a neighborhood hit hard by a January 2017 tornado that damaged a number of homes and claimed five lives. Previous improvements include renovation of the gazebo and ticket booth at the former site of Radium Springs Casino, a beloved attraction that was razed due to damage from a fire and flooding in 2004 and 2008.
Radium Springs attracts visitors from all over the area and country and is one of the most searched-for websites online for the county.
Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson expressed excitement about being able to move forward with the projects as part of the trail master plan.
“Think about it: You get on your bike and ride to Radium Springs, take a dip and cool off,” he said. “Then you can ride back home. It’s going to be a really good thing.”
The state, county and Albany State University have set aside $1.2 million for the section of the trail stretching from the campus to downtown. Plans have been developed for that project as well.
The city of Albany also has plans for a trail system that will include linking downtown to Sasser along an old railroad bed and other sections linking downtown to city parks and recreation areas.
Last year the Southwest Georgia Rails to Trails group filed a lawsuit against the city claiming breach of contract because the city did not complete the 13.6-mile Sasser section of the trail within the five years agreed upon.
The city has filed a court motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Due to the closing of courts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no resolution in the case, said Bo Johnson, Georgia Rails to Trails president.
