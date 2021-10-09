ALBANY -- Whether it’s a construction project, a robot or programs for students taking part in internships or dually enrolled in college, the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy has spent seven years building a reputation as an innovative facility in Dougherty County and beyond.
This week that work paid off, as the 4C Academy was named the top college and career academy in the state for 2021.
The announcement was made at the Lieutenant Governor’s Annual Business and Education Summit, at which the academy was recognized for its strong community partnerships, its growing internship program, and its innovative project-based learning initiatives.
“Since its inception, the college and career academy’s purpose has been to find innovative ways to meet the needs of our students and find ways to meet the needs of the community, whether students want to go to college or go into careers,” Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said. “(It) provides training that is not only rigorous but also relevant and meets the needs of industry in our area.”
The school, which has about 700 students who attend other area high schools and spend part of their time on its campus, focuses on agribusiness and science, technology, engineering and math in its curriculum. It also has a health care program through which it trains future nurses, thanks to a partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
In addition to Dougherty County, the 4C Academy serves students in Baker, Calhoun, Lee and Terrell counties.
“It’s truly a regional college and career academy, and we’re proud to be able to do that in our region,” Dyer said. “We’re fortunate Phoebe invested $75,000 in the 4C Foundation. We hope to do an internship with Phoebe and continue to get ASN (associate's of science degrees in nursing) and BSN (bachelor’s degrees, also in nursing) to help impact the nursing shortage we have.”
Academy students also can perform internships with Procter & Gamble, Webstaurant and other area companies. Over the past summer, eight graduates of a four-week construction-ready program each earned certificates.
“After they completed the four-week course, each of them had job offers,” Dyer said. “That’s what 4C is about, preparing students to fill those needs.”
Over the past few years 4C has integrated a vegetable-growing operation into its curriculum that both teaches students to budget for producing their crops and distributes fresh produce to underserved residents.
4C Academy CEO Chris Hatcher said he thinks innovations such as helping address food deserts is part of the reason the school stood out among college and career academies in the state.
“Students are learning through real-world community projects,” he said. “In my opinion, it really has everything to do with community partnerships and community engagement.
“Since the beginning, we’ve really had strong community support from our partner schools as well as our business community. I think those are the major things that stood out.”
