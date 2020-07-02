Dougherty County's lowest-paid workers will see bigger paychecks in new budget

ALBANY -- A 2020-2021 spending plan for Dougherty County could be aptly described as a "clean budget with no added clutter," hiring limited to three new custodial positions and raises for those who disinfect government facilities.
The $70.9 million budget that went into effect on Wednesday includes a pay increase to $10 an hour for all employees who were making less than that amount.
The budget projects a decline in sales tax revenue of as much as 15 percent and using up to $5.8 million in reserve funds to shore up any shortfalls. The hope is that sales tax collections recover so that the county won’t tap that far into its rainy day fund.
“It’s basically a flat budget, as far as expenditures,” Commissioner Lamar Hudgins, who chairs the commission’s Budget Committee, said. “It is what it is. I’m just thankful we had reserves to balance it on paper, and we’ll see how the revenue collections go.”
Spending in the general fund, which contains the bulk of the budget, increased by 0.8 percent to $52.9 million, while the overall budget increased by 1.5 percent, from $69.8 million last year.
“We’ve had some tough times before, ‘08 was tough,” Hudgins said, referring to the Great Recession that began in 2007. “We had five unpaid holidays (and) a pay cut, including the commission. This year there’s just so many unknowns.”
This year is not the first time the county’s reserves have been a potential lifesaver. After the 2017 tornadoes and Hurricane Michael in 2018, the county was able to tap into the funds to pay for storm-related expenditures while awaiting reimbursement from state and federal sources, Hudgins said.
As is the case with much of what goes on today, the budget is heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the economy picks up, actual spending from reserves will not reach the $5.8 million figure, but that number was used to present a balanced spending plan.
“We adopted -- the board developed and adopted -- a very conservative budget because of the unknown impact on reserve funds from the shelter-in-place order, which caused economic activity in our community as well as the state to cease for an extended period,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “(It) had an economic impact on everybody. There’s a budget implication.
“In spite of that, the board of commissioners adopted a balanced budget without having to raise taxes and also were able to increase the pay of our lowest-paid employees. The board, in this budget environment, was able to take this very progressive step.”
Hiring the three custodial workers and purchasing supplies was necessary because of the need for more frequent disinfection at the Dougherty County Courthouse, McCoy said. That item added $120,000 to the general budget.
The Judicial Building was re-opened on a limited basis on June 22, and the re-opening plan calls for a thorough cleaning of courtrooms after each use, as well as frequent cleaning of other areas inside the building.
Commissioners also increased the pay of the lowest-paid employees to $10 per hour. The increase mostly affects those employed as custodians and laborers. A total of about 76 employees were affected, and the pay increase goes into effect at the beginning of the budget year.
Prior to the increase, some employees, particularly those in custodial and laborer positions, made $7.55 an hour.
“So now the county has an hourly rate of around $10 per hour,” McCoy said. “In this particular case, our custodial staff did an exceptional job working through this and keeping things safe, knowing there were risks associated with the jobs they were doing.
“Our board really appreciates all of our staff, but in particular those who are on the front lines and are doing an exceptional job.”
In preparing the budget, county staff and commissioners cut about $800,000 in budget requests from departments.
The staff will keep an eye on spending and revenue and plans to give a report on how finances stand in October, McCoy said.
