ALBANY -- After recognizing their departments’ officers of the year, two top Dougherty County law enforcement officers noted the absence of many who have moved on to other agencies or careers, leaving significant vacancies.
At the Dougherty County Police Department, eight of the 49 allotted positions are vacant, and for the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the shortage is 22 jail officers and five vacancies for courthouse deputies.
During his report on Monday during a Dougherty County Commission meeting, Sheriff Kevin Sproul requested that commissioners earmark money in the budget for a merit pay increase for his staff.
Law enforcement pay has been low for years, the sheriff recounted in a telephone interview following the meeting. At the time he ran for sheriff in 2008, Sproul was a high-ranking captain who needed to work outside jobs to make ends meet. The need to find other work to supplement law officers' salaries continues to be the case, he said.
“We have men and women working three and four jobs on top of their regular jobs,” he said. “They spend so much time away from their families. We’re seeing families being broken up” due to the long hours they have to work.
For those who spend years with the sheriff’s office, “It’s almost like a calling” rather than the pay that attracts them, the sheriff said.
Sproul wrote a letter in 2014 to the commission chairman at the time warning of an “emergency” situation due to the pay situation, and he said Monday it has not improved much since then.
“We can’t continue to ride the back of our No. 1 resource -- the people who keep us safe, especially in law enforcement on the front line,” he said. “It’s important to show your support for employees for taking care of them monetarily when you can.
“We’re having (problems) recruiting and retaining, and it’s growing every day. It’s not an easy solution.”
The county begins putting its budget together next month, and Commissioner Russell Gray said finding a way to boost the pay of underpaid employees will be a consideration. A study to look at Dougherty County workers’ pay in comparison to similar counties showed that some are making less than their peers.
“We want to be more competitive with salaries, so we will look at how we can continue to attract and retain good employees,” Gray, a member of the budget-formulating Finance Committee, said during a telephone interview. "We’ll sit down and look at the budget he (Sproul) proposed and look at the resources and tax digest.”
The commission approved a cost-of-living adjustment for employees in 2019 and in December approved a one-time $1,000 payment to employees for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gray said.
“We’re going to make the best decision possible with the taxpayers’ money and provide the high-quality services we really need to be delivering,” he said.
During the meeting, Sproul recognized Sgt. Deborah Platt and Dep. Eddie Jackson as officers of the year for the sheriff’s office.
Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson recognized Cpl. Calvin Hodge Jr. as officer of the year and traffic citation officer of the year; senior clerk/dispatcher Venise Haskins as support staff of the year, and Off. Donald Eubanks as high-shot “Top Gun” officer of the year.
