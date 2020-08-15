ALBANY -- The transmission rate of the novel coronavirus during a second surge remained basically unchanged over the previous week in Dougherty County, but with the state as a whole experiencing a huge spike, officials warned local residents to remain vigilant.
Of residents in the count who took tests over the past week, about 13 percent tested positive. The number of patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester has also been on an upward trend since the resurgence began.
“Although we’ve seen an increase in the number of COVID patients who need treatment over the last several week,s (it’s been) steady over the last week," Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe’s chief medical officer, said during a Friday news conference with medical and elected leaders.
On Friday there were 55 COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, 13 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and two at Phoebe Worth Medical Center.
Five patients died at Phoebe facilities over the previous week, four of whom had been treated in an intensive care unit for an extended period of time, Kitchen said.
“I think what we are experiencing now is a new plateau,” he said.
The statistics prove that the virus continues to be dangerous and deadly, the physician said.
Georgia experienced its largest single-day COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday -- 136 -- since the pandemic began, and this week the White House recommended that the state initiate a statewide mandate for the wearing of face masks.
On Friday, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reported three additional deaths. The county had 86 deaths in April, the most in any month, and fell to six in June before rebounding to 11 in July.
“As expected, we are still continuing to see an uptick” in transmission, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. “What’s good to know is we’re not experiencing these meteoric spikes. What has been encouraging to me is our death rate is not spiking. That shows we are protecting the people we need to protect.
“Basically, our citizens are doing a good job of masking up, social distancing and doing the things they need to do.”
In addition to the mask recommendation, the president’s task force has recommended the closing of bars and gyms in the Georgia counties with the highest rates of transmission.
“The best chance to avoid those steps is for all Georgians to heed the recommendations of Gov. (Brian) Kemp and public health officials to wear masks and avoid close contact with others,” Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner said in a Friday news release. “New science continues to confirm that properly wearing masks is our most effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19, and we strongly urge the people of southwest Georgia to act on that science and mask up.”
