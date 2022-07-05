ALBANY – The Dougherty County District Attorney’s office isn’t taking a summer vacation when it comes to prosecuting violent crimes in the community.
That was the pledge Dougherty DA Greg Edwards made in announcing two recent convictions, one a stabbing murder and the other involving a driver who fired multiple times from a shotgun while attempting to flee pursuing police officers through residential areas.
The district attorney made the announcement in promoting safety for the July 4 celebrations.
“To help create a safer community, we have focused our efforts on prosecuting serious violent crimes, and these efforts have been met with success, thanks to our law enforcement community and concerned citizens stepping forward to voice their intolerance of such violence when they witness it,” Edwards said. “And thanks to these combined efforts, we have gained a multitude of convictions against criminals who have perpetrated crimes in Dougherty County.”
Edwards referred specifically to a recent malice murder against Alejandro Paul. Paul was convicted on June 21 of what was described as the “brutal” fatal stabbing of Shateka Brown in February 2021.
Paul was sentenced the same day to life without the possibility of parole.
In the second case, Dexter Seigler was convicted on nine counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and other related felonies.
Seigler has not been sentenced, but the maximum prison time for the convictions would result in a sentence of more than 200 years in prison.
Dougherty County has received federal and state grant funds in order to efficiently prosecute violent crimes. One impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was the suspension of impaneling grand juries to indict suspects in violent cases and trial juries to hear the cases and render verdicts.
The grant money will allow the district attorney’s office to hire additional personnel and to provide additional trial venues, if needed, to more rapidly address the backlog of cases involving violence and sexual assault.
