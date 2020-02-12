ATLANTA -- A large number of speakers met and talked with Albany/Dougherty County representatives during Dougherty County day at the Capitol. Rep. Gerald Greene introduced House Speaker David Ralston to the attendees, who discussed local concerns before the General Assembly. Gov. Brian Kemp and other members of the area legislative delegation spoke with the local visitors.
Dougherty Day at the Capitol
From Staff Reports
