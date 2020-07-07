ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Democratic Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m., the group announced in a news release.
Attendees of the meeting, which will be held at 503 Pine Ave. at 6 p.m., must adhere to social distancing recommendations and wear a mask.
For additional information contact group Chairman James Williams at (229) 809-0120 or Secretary Delinda Bryant at (229) 809-3241.
