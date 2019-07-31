ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Democratic Committee elected James Williams as its chairman and selected other permanent officers to two-year terms during a recent meeting at the Grill House Restaurant in downtown Albany.
The committee, which was was recently chartered by the Democratic Party of Georgia, already has a growing membership, according party officials. The election was supervised by DPG Second Congressional District Chairman Bobby Fuse.
In addition to new chairman Williams, Cornelia "Pinky" Modeste was elected first vice chairwoman; Amna Farooqi was elected second vice chairwoman, and Bennie Hand was named third vice chairman.
Delinda Bryant was elected secretary; Cherry Jenkins was named assistant secretary, and Greg Fullerton was elected treasurer of the committee.
Several other persons volunteered for various tasks and duties, from voter registration, voter engagement, election monitoring, membership diversity, correspondence, public relations, media relations, recruitment of new members, events and training. Other issue caucus groups will be formed in alignment with state DPG affiliate issue cauci, including Complete Census Count Awareness.
At the next Dougherty County Democratic Committee meeting, business will include selection of two State Committee members, three post seat holders from each of our six Dougherty County Commission districts and three post seat holders from the county at-large district. Those nominees and the newly elected permanent officers will comprise the Executive Committee of the Dougherty County Democratic Committee in accordance with the charter and the bylaws of the Democratic Party of Georgia.