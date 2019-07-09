ALBANY — Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards announced Monday that Superior Court Judge Denise Marshall had accepted a plea and sentenced Neil Adam Smith for the Feb. 14, 2008 fatal shooting of Cleveland Carter Jr.
Carter, a resident of Albany, was shot as he stopped for a red light at the intersection of West Gordon Avenue and South Magnolia Street.
Edwards said Smith is a British national who fled Albany after the shooting and ultimately traveled to London to escape justice. The Dougherty district attorney said he sought an indictment in 2015, after the whereabouts of Smith became known.
“We filed an application for extradition in 2017 to return Smith to Albany to face justice for his crimes,” Edwards said Monday.
“And thanks to the combined efforts of the Albany Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, the State Department, and the justice system of the United Kingdom, Smith was returned to Albany in 2017 to answer for his crimes.
“Today, Smith pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. We prosecute crimes on behalf of the citizens of Dougherty County and the state of Georgia.
“We consider this a solemn duty, and the fact a murder was committed on the streets of Albany 11 years ago and the suspect took flight to London did not prevent us from prosecuting this crime.”
Edwards called this incident, “a lesson for those who would violate our laws and commit violent crimes.”
“The District Attorney’s Office of Dougherty County stands ready to prosecute all crimes in our jurisdiction, no matter where the perpetrators might hide,” he said.
“We will find you, and we will prosecute you. We owe that to the good citizens of our community who have placed their trust in us.”