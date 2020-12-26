ALBANY -- A few weeks ago, Dr. James Black, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s director of emergency medicine, recounted how a patient who had had a stroke waited four days to seek treatment due to fear of acquiring COVID-19.
Medical professionals have been warning individuals not to allow fear of the disease to impact their decisions on seeking care for other issues and have stressed that hospitals and other facilities take steps to ensure patient safety.
Among the medical issues that are on that list are testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and infections.
The Southwest Georgia Public Health District has been testing a much smaller number of people in its 14-county health departments since the pandemic began. That’s partially by design, as staff have been swamped dealing with testing for the novel coronavirus and now have begun administering a vaccine for the disease.
But those who suspect they have an STD should still seek testing, said Cindy Walters, district women’s health/STD program director at the main office in Albany.
“When COVID-19 hit, there was a decline in office visits,” Walters said. “We were basically seeing symptomatic patients. Anyone with symptoms and (at) high-risk, we’re taking time to see them.”
High-risk patients include men who have sex with other men, and individuals who have multiple sexual partners or have compromised immune systems.
“We definitely want them to come in,” Walter said of the high-risk group.
For the October through December 2019 quarter and the first three months of 2020, a total of 163 females ages 16 to 24 were tested for syphilis each quarter, with none testing positive for the last three months of 2019 and one positive test for the first quarter of this year.
For males in that age group, 105 were tested in the last quarter of 2019, with four testing positive. In the first quarter of 2020, 88 were tested, with one positive result.
In contrast, six females in the age group were tested in April through June, with two positive results. During that quarter, 44 males were tested for syphilis, with two testing positive.
Testing among men and women ages 25 to 44 for chlamydia and gonorrhea as well as syphilis also dropped during that period.
The number of individuals tested in the 14-county region rebounded in the third quarter of the year, with 105 females and 67 males ages 16 through 24 tested and a total of six positive test results.
“I think our biggest message is for people to be understanding that right now is a difficult time for public health, with the (coronavirus) testing and now the vaccine,” Walters said. “We ask them to be patient. Their appointment may take a little longer than what they’re used to.
“We don’t want people to be reluctant to come in to get services if they need them.”
Prospective patients are screened for a high temperature before entering the health departments and are encouraged to wear face masks.
In addition to testing those who are symptomatic or are in high-risk groups, the women’s health/STD program continues to offer other services, including the prescription medication PrEP for those at risk for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Condoms also are available at no charge in dispensers in waiting rooms and restrooms at health department offices and also are available by mail.
“People can actually register and get condoms shipped to their home,” Walters said. “That’s free as well. Of course, since we’re not seeing as many people coming in to the health department, we’ve noticed that the dispensers don’t get empty as quickly as they used to.”
There is no charge for HIV testing. Most other services are charged on a sliding scale, based on income, but no one is turned away due to inability to pay, Walters said.
The health department also offers educational reproductive health services for teenagers.
“Basically we’re seeing women of any reproductive age and helping them plan pregnancies and prevent STDs,” Walter said.
The health district also maintains a presence online with ads on popular social media sites.
“Unfortunately, we know the reality in this time period; we do have a log of young people, people in general, at home who are unsupervised and maybe not making the best choices,” Watkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.