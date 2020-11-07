ALBANY -- While vote tabulation continued in some Georgia locations through Friday, voting ended on Friday, a detail lost on some groups who were still urging people to show up to vote.
A number of voters took those calls at face value and contacted the Dougherty County election office in recent days.
“We really had bad information stating that (some voters') ballots had not been counted and the need to come back down here and vote,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “There’s no voting in Georgia after Election Day.
“They’ve been calling. Yes, we’ve had a few come in.”
Several different groups have been behind the calls to voters, she said.
Throughout the process Nickerson has urged voters to seek out accurate information, either through her office or the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
“I don’t want to start calling names,” she said of the groups behind the calls. “It was a different one today (Friday). We just want our voters to be informed and know they can trust the process.”
Voters on Friday who had various issues with ballots were going through the process called "curing," which allowed them to fix a problem and have a ballot counted. Overseas military ballots that were mailed to local elections locations also were accepted through 5 p.m. that day.
Notices were sent to voters who needed to come in to address a ballot issue. Some independent groups also placed notices on doors at residences, and in some cases individuals who already had addressed their issue came in a second time, Nickerson said.
As for Election Day itself, Nickerson said she visited a number of the county’s 28 precincts, and her observation was that things ran smoothly and her office received no complaints.
Voter turnout in the county was down significantly, at about 46 percent, from 2016 when 70 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
Nickerson said she was not sure whether this was attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters were encouraged to wear masks, but it was not required. Many voters, however, chose to do so.
“It’s hard to say,” she said. “We did (go) up in our absentees. That will be our biggest change. There were three full weeks of early voting and a full weekend, numerous days of voting by mail. People, I think, like options, and everybody has to choose their way.
“We’re hopeful for turnout because we prepare for everybody to come out. We are staffed, we have the materials we need for every voter, because you never know what turnout will be.”
