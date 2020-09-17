ALBANY -- Severe weather, from a sudden tornado to tropical systems bringing strong winds and heavy rains, is no stranger to Albany residents.
When the danger from a tornado or other potential high-wind event is imminent, the loud cry of sirens in the city often is the only warning some residents will receive of the threat.
“Outdoor warning sirens remain one of the best ways to alert a large number of people in a short time,” Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott, who also serves as Dougherty County's emergency management director, said.
When the center receives information of a tornado warning, thunderstorm or wind event bringing winds of 80 miles per hour or greater from the National Weather Service, the sirens sound to warn residents.
Residents also are alerted when trained weather spotters in the area report high winds from thunderstorms.
“For many years, voice instructions could be heard, along with the activation of the siren,” Scott said. “However, it is important to note that voice instructions will no longer be emitted. Therefore, if the sirens are activated, seek shelter immediately.”
Scott also recommends that residents enroll in the rapid phone notification CodeRED system. It allows emergency management to alert all targeted areas in the case of an emergency requiring immediate action.
As well as weather warnings, CodeRed can give evacuation notices and alerts to missing persons and other information.
Residents can sign up for the service on their cellphones at https://www.albanyga.gov/about-us/city-departments/albany-fire-department.
When signing up, residents should check the weather warning to receive automated alerts for tornadoes, flash floods and other severe weather warnings.
Those who do not have internet access can call the Albany Fire Department at (229) 431-3262 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays to give information over the phone.
Emergency management officials also recommend that residents buy a weather radio that gives alerts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and an emergency supply kit. The radios give continuous weather information from the NWS and can be programmed to give alerts when severe weather is imminent in the user’s area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.