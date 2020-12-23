ALBANY -- There was a time when overdoses of opiate drugs made up a handful of calls in a month for Dougherty County paramedics.
Times have changed, as those calls have increased over recent years and exploded in the last couple of months.
“In the last 12 hours, we had four patients who overdosed and we had to use Narcan on them,” Sam Allen, the director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services, said. “It used to be we were running three or four a month.”
Also alarming is that agency personnel are seeing patients who are having more serious overdoses. Part of that is attributed to the fact that residents who became addicted to prescription opiate medications are turning to street drugs such as heroin when they are no longer able to get their fix through pharmaceutical versions.
“This is getting unreal, the amount that we’re going (to),” Allen said. “These people are in severe respiratory depression, and it’s getting worse. It’s dangerous and it’s deadly.”
Allen said he suspects that more and more heroin is being laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
“We’re pretty sure what we’re seeing is fentanyl working its way into the market,” he said. “It’s way more deadly and quicker. It’s alarming what’s out there.”
Recently, a grant from the Morehouse School of Medicine, secured through the Phoebe Putney Health System’s Network of Trust, provided Dougherty EMS with naloxone -- also known by the brand name Narcan -- for use with patients who have overdosed on an opioid.
The medication has been a time -- and life -- saver for paramedics.
In the past when a call involved an overdose, the paramedic first made that determination and then had to return to the ambulance to retrieve and prepare an intravenous version to give to the patient. The Narcan available through the grant can be delivered through a nasal spray.
“We’re putting them in the medic bag (EMTs) carry now,” Allen said. “They can immediately use Narcan spray on the patient.”
In many cases, medics are having an easier time identifying overdose cases.
“Fortunately, this person had the needle still sticking out of the arm, so they knew first thing it was an overdose,” Allen said of one of the Wednesday overdose calls.
The director said he does not know what is behind the recent trend of more overdose cases, but it’s something that has really taken off recently. August, September and October were about normal, but then, beginning in November, they spiked.
"We've seen a surge for this month," Allen said.
