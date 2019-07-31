ALBANY — Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services and the Southwest Public Health District have teamed to provide a better patient tracking system for first responder emergency situations.
The new tracking system employed by Dougherty EMS is called HC Patient Tracking. It is designed to provide first responders with reliable, fast and secure means of gathering vital data and sharing it in near real-time with both emergency and health care systems.
The system provides information necessary to make timely and informed lifesaving decisions and is available on any mobile device.
“The patient tracking system was purchased through the Healthcare Preparedness Program at the state level,” Hank Wilson, the district emergency preparedness director for the Southwest Public Health District, said. “It is made available to the Dougherty County EMS at no cost through the Region K Healthcare Coalition partnership.”
With scan bar codes located on triage tags or identification cards to create records, the record in HC Patient Tracking includes the date and time when information was scanned as well as GPS coordinates. Responders or triage personnel can add additional details to the records such as detailed patient information, vital signs and injuries, as well as audio, video and still images.
Any items downloaded into the system will be associated with that patient throughout the cycle of triage and care all the way to discharge.
“This is the best emergency triage system we’ve ever used,” Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said. “In dealing with natural disasters that create more urgency, the goal is to always be prepared. This system will allow us to be even more prepared for future disasters.”
The system was recently used when Dougherty County EMS partnered with Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany for an active shooter drill. It allowed EMS to assist MCLB-Albany with quickly identifying victims and ensuring they were categorized based on injury and transported to the medical unit most capable of serving their medical needs.
Wilson said public health officials are delighted to partner with Dougherty County EMS in implementing the initiative.