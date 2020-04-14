ALBANY -- A grant funded by reckless drivers will allow Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services to purchase needed equipment.
The Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved accepting the $12,085 grant that can be used for trauma-related equipment for ambulances.
No local match is required to receive the funds.
The Georgia Trauma Care Network distributes grant funds to local agencies each year, Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said during a telephone interview.
Commissioners conducted the meeting via teleconference to comply with social distancing guidelines in place to help reduce the potential transmission of the coronavirus.
“It gives us the opportunity to buy updated equipment that we use that wears out over time,” Allen said. “The requirement is that whatever equipment we buy has to be trauma-related.
“It is divided up among agencies based on the number of ambulances they have.”
The grant covers such items as traction and fracture splints and blood pressure cuffs.
The agency received a separate $14,000 grant in November.
Because there was more money in the fund, a second round of grants was awarded for early 2020, Allen said.
“The money is from the ‘super-speeder’ bill related to fines and helps fund trauma service,” he said.
In other business Monday, the commission:
-- Approved a contract in the amount of $80,700 with MetroPower Plumbing of Albany for the repair of the main water line at the Dougherty County Judicial Building. The work will include replacing the water line and restoration of the sidewalk;
-- Approved a $66,903 contract with RHC Heating and Cooling of Albany to replace the cooling tower fill and basin for the Georgia Department of Human Services building.
