ALBANY – First responders from 13 southwest Georgia counties will gather on Thursday in Albany for training on how to work more safely at automobile crash scenes as part of the statewide Traffic Incident Management Services Task Force.
Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services is hosting the kickoff meeting for the Southwest Region of the TIMS Team from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the training room of the Doughety County EMS West Station.
“We are pleased to kick off TIMS training for our region,” Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said. “This course will teach our regional first responders to better use safety procedures to protect the crews on-site working accident scenes.”
A unit of the Georgia Department of Transportation, the TIMS Team was created to develop and sustain a regionwide incident management program to facilitate the safest and fastest roadway clearance, lessening the impact on emergency personnel and motorists.
The TIMS Task Force has a three-fold mission: to continue the dialogue in ways to improve inter-agency coordination and cooperation; to create an opportunity for multi-agency training, which promotes teamwork; and to serve as a platform for participants to develop common operational strategies and a better understanding of the roles and responsibilities of other agencies.
With a record of three injury crashes occurring every minute in the United States, nearly 39,000 incident responders are potentially in harm’s way each day. Congestion from these incidents often generates secondary crashes, further increasing traveler delay and frustration.
The longer they remain at the scene, the greater they are at risk.
Well-trained emergency response personnel help improve traffic incident response, which improves the safety of responders and drivers and reduces crashes that occur because of congestion at accident scenes.
The National Traffic Incident Management Responder Training was created by responders for responders. Providing first responders a shared understanding of the requirements for safe, quick clearance of traffic incident scenes; prompt, reliable and open communication, and motorist and responder safeguards, first responders learn how to operate more efficiently and collectively.
TIMS training is now required of all licensed EMTs and Paramedics in the state of Georgia. The training provides a better understanding of how to manage an accident scene and trains first responders on how to park the emergency vehicle for warning and on-scene protection. It also explains how to make every effort to keep traffic flowing, as well as helping to decrease possible accidents by passing automobiles.