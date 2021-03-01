ALBANY -- After a year in which COVID-19 emphatically emphasized how underlying health conditions can worsen the effects of disease, a planned April festival in Albany will celebrate healthy eating.
A Food Council, established as part of the Dougherty County Fresh initiative made possible through a $100,000 Aetna Foundation grant to the Dougherty County Commission, is working to help residents make healthier decisions.
County Commission members heard an update on the program during a Monday work session.
The county was one of 20 chosen for the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge, a program that includes Aetna, the American Public Health Association and National Association of Counties. The initiative is meant to help communities reduce disparities in chronic disease outcomes.
The first goal of the effort is to increase the availability of fresh foods and improve nutrition for county residents. One initiative under consideration is providing refrigeration units to convenience stores so that owners can stock fresh produce.
A safety system will be put in place to ensure the fruits and vegetables are safe, Fredando Jackson, founder of Flint River Fresh and a member of the Food Council, said in response to a question from Commissioner Gloria Gaines.
“What we will do, we will work with a third-party distributor that works with food safety standards,” Jackson said.
Prior to the council’s first meeting in February, the initiative held a Southgate community event in November with presentations from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension service on healthy eating. During that session Jackson taught residents how to grow fresh produce in a five-gallon bucket.
“We showed people how to grow in their backyards with just a container,” he said. “We wanted to remove the barriers of people saying: ‘I don’t know how to grow.’ We also had a conversation on whether they would be interested in having a community garden at a nearby location.”
Bags of fresh fruits and vegetables also were handed out at the November event and during a Feb. 20 “veggie & soul” event.
“During the pandemic, thousands of pounds of produce were brought into the community,” said Jackson, who added that it is not known whether that distribution helped people make lifestyle changes to continue eating healthier.
The second of the three goals was met with the formation of the council, and the third is to create a model that can be used in other locations.
The planned Dougherty Fresh Spring Festival, to be held at the Turtle Grove and Riverfront Park, will include a market stand, music, chair yoga and line dancing lessons as well as a gardening demonstration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.