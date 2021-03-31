ALBANY -- Dougherty County residents will get a dose of nutrition tips and encouragement to grow healthy food during a Thursday workshop.
The event, hosted by the county, Flint River Fresh and the University of Georgia Extension Service, runs from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and is the second session to be held at the Robert Cross Community Center.
The workshop reaching out to the Southgate community is part of the Dougherty Fresh initiative and seeks to engage residents in establishing a community garden.
Fredando Jackson, the executive director of Flint River Fresh, will be on hand to give food-growing tips. During the first event in November, Jackson instructed residents on how to grow healthy food in plastic buckets.
Dougherty County was one of 20 chosen for the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge, a program that includes Aetna, the American Public Health Association and the National Association of Counties. The initiative is meant to help communities reduce disparities in chronic disease outcomes.
The initiative’s purpose is to provide support to counties and communities that desire to change the way they work together across sectors in an effort to reduce disparities in chronic disease outcomes.
Among the steps under discussion is providing equipment at convenience stores to keep fruits and vegetables fresh, making them more widely available to help eliminate food deserts in low-income areas.
Other goals include establishing a food council to promote nutrition and health and to develop a program that can be replicated in other locations.
The groups will work with local farmers, governments and businesses and coordinate an urban agriculture program.
The Robert Cross Community Center is located at 3500 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
