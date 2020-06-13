ALBANY -- Dougherty County is enacting a phased re-opening of government buildings, with an initial step coming on Friday with appointment-only service for residents with expiring auto tags and planned re-opening of the Government Center on June 22.
County officials plan to re-open the downtown Government Center along with other buildings and offices on June 22 in the first phase.
That comes as there have been several weeks of decline in new cases of COVID-19 in the county and a period when there was only one death over a 14-day period.
Courts and the Judicial Building, operating under guidelines from state Chief Superior Court Justice Harold Melton, will not open until later in June and July.
The county’s first phase of re-opening will see department managers and essential employees return to their workplace.
“We’ll still have (some) people teleworking,” County Administrator Michael McCoy said. “We’ll be wearing masks, practicing social distancing. A lot of employees have had the opportunity to work from home and others have not.”
The county will follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the process, he said.
The protective measures may include altered work schedules, and all employees will be required to wear masks when interacting with each other and all others in the building. The county also will require members of the public to wear masks while inside government buildings.
“We’ll have signs up on the entrance of our buildings (stating that) wearing masks is required,” McCoy said.
The county has not decided when board members will return to the Government Center for commission meetings. That detail is not covered in phase one.
Commissioners have held virtual meetings online since mid-March.
“I’m going to be discussing that with my board, trying to determine when we’ll start having in-person meetings,” McCoy said. “The 22nd will not be the start of in-person commission meetings.”
Phase two of the re-opening process will bring more employees back to offices, which may be modified by installing plastic dividers between cubicles. No more than two employees will be allowed to ride in a car together, and both will be required to wear masks.
The requirements for masks and the public in buildings will continue during that stage as well, and social distancing will continue to be emphasized.
Plans for phase three call for all employees to return to normal schedules, with masks recommended, but not required, for all employees.
During the coronavirus crisis, employees have shown their dedication to serving the public, McCoy said. That has been the case for everyone from law enforcement and other first responders on the “front lines.”
During the crisis 40 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said.
“We have some of the best team members anywhere that are committed to this organization,” the county administrator said. “I’m just very grateful to have so many dedicated staff members that are giving their all every day, even in some cases putting themselves and their families at risk during this pandemic.
“That just speaks to their character and commitment. I am eternally grateful for everything our staff has done during this very difficult and challenging time. It’s very difficult to work with that type of reality (in which) your co-workers have been getting sick and you have been getting sick and you carry on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.