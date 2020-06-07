KAPAUN AIR STATION, Germany -- Technical Sergeant Remmecya Lavant has been selected to serve as a Professional Military Education (PME) instructor. This is an enlisted special duty assignment in the Air Force.
Lavant is currently serving as an instructor at the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy, Kapaun Air Station Germany. Her duties as an instructor are to educate, motivate, cultivate and inspire her students to be the best version of themselves, both on and off duty.
Lavant is the daughter of Kathy Taylor Lavant and Remus Lavant, the sister of Crystal Milledge Fletcher (Montreal R. Fletcher), Jasmine Lavant, and Sharemer Lavant. She also has siblings in Tampa and Miami, Fla., and Springfield, Va. She has a host of nieces and nephews, including nephew Montreal "RJ" Fletcher Jr. and nieces NaiNai, Myah and Bree of Albany.
She is a 2004 graduate of Dougherty Comprehensive High School and earned a bachelor's degree in 2008 from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
