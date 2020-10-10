ALBANY -- Dougherty County and southwest Georgia as a whole have made great strides in containing COVID-19, but residents need to continue their vigilance, officials say.
In Albany, schools have partially re-opened for in-class instruction and fall sports have resumed as the transmission rate of the disease that caused nearly 200 deaths has been dramatically reduced. Athletes also have returned to the gridiron, softball field and track.
However, medical officials are cautiously optimistic entering the colder months when people tend to be packed more closely indoors and the flu season approaches.
“There is no place for complacency at this point, and I want to reiterate this is a very easily transmitted virus,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said during a Friday news conference.
Part of the reason this coronavirus can spread so successfully is that many of those infected never show symptoms or do not show symptoms for several days while being able to pass it on to others, he said. That makes it “easy for widespread community transmission to occur,” Kitchen said.
Still, the overall outlook is much better than the months of March and April and a July rebound in cases. The number of patients hospitalized at Phoebe was 33 on Friday, which is part of a trend the hospital has seen.
“The decline in patients at Phoebe has continued,” Kitchen said. “I think the principal driver of that (is) community awareness and the willingness of the citizens of Dougherty County and across the region as well to (follow) those practices that have been shown to be effective in lowering the transmission of COVID-19.”
That includes wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing and washing.
“I want to reiterate the fact that the same people that were vulnerable before remain particularly vulnerable to becoming highly ill if they contract COVID-19,” Kitchen said.
Phoebe last week initiated a program to rapidly vaccinate its staff against influenza and is encouraging anyone who can get a flu shot this year to do so early. Individuals can protect themselves from the potential of coming down with both the coronavirus and influenza simultaneously.
Phoebe also plans to become a vaccination site once a vaccine is approved for distribution, and with staff and residents getting flu shots early, resources will be freed up to embark on that mission.
“I think there’s never been a more compelling case for advocating for the flu vaccine in our community,” Kitchen said. “The flu vaccine is highly effective and highly safe.”
September was the lowest month for deaths of patients who tested positive for COVID-19, with five Dougherty County residents dying that month, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reported during the news conference. Through Friday, there had been two deaths in October.
At the height of the crisis in the county, 86 residents died in April after there were 39 deaths in March. There were 26 deaths in May, six in June, 12 in July and 11 in August.
While the number of deaths has fallen, people are still dying, the coroner said. Recently a friend called Fowler asking for his prayers because not only he but his pregnant wife also had tested positive for the disease.
“We’ve got to stay vigilant,” Fowler said.
While Dougherty County recently fell below the threshold of 4 percent of people tested being positive for the virus, more than 40,000 new cases are diagnosed in the United States each day, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said.
“What I want to do is basically commend the people of Dougherty for how we responded and also caution the people of Dougherty County because of what can happen if we become complacent,” he said. “This continues to be with us, and we continue to need to fight this battle.”
