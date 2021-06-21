ALBANY -- To re-bid or not to re-bid, that was the question on the table Monday for the Dougherty County Commission after questions were raised about ambiguity in bid documents.
Ultimately, the commission decided to seek a new round of bids for the interior painting job at the 1701 S. Slappey Blvd. health department building.
Commissioners Clinton Johnson and Victor Edwards and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas indicated there may have been some room for misinterpretation of the bid documents. In one section the document states that bids submitted without references would be rejected, while in another the wording indicated that references “may be submitted.”
Albany-based Flint River Construction tendered a low bid of $72,000 but did not provide references. County purchasing staff recommended accepting the next-lowest bid of $190,000 from Affordable Painting and Remodeling of Leesburg. A third bid came in at about $44,000 more than the second-lowest bidder.
Commissioners initially considered a move to accept the recommendation, heard a second motion to table the decision until later and then Cohilas placed a third motion up for a vote.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of Cohilas’ motion to seek a new set of bids.
Commissioner Russell Gray, who cast the vote against starting the bidding process over, said he was against the delay that would mean. The neglected building is not conducive for clients and staff at the building, which has been the center of HIV treatment and prevention, teen pregnancy prevention efforts and most recently a COVID-19 vaccination site, the commissioner said.
“Our Public Health Department hasn’t been touched since the Flood of ‘94,” he said. “The building is in dire need of refreshment. There are holes in the wall.”
In other business, the commission:
-- Approved the purchase of a mobile speed-control unit at a cost of $39,220 to help reduce speeding. The Dougherty County Police Department initially requested mobile speeding notification signs, but expanded to the mobile trailer after commissioners asked about cameras and radar to ticket speeders.
-- Approved a bid for seal coating of the parking lot and access road at the Dougherty County Jail in the amount of $54,785 from Surface Masters Inc. of Marietta. Commissioners also accepted a change order for $123,647 for the same company to provide exterior sealing at the Dougherty County Judicial Building and the downtown Government Center that houses county and city of Albany offices.
