ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Health Department will conduct a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the department's 1710 S. Slappey Blvd. facilities Feb. 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Persons eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include those 65 or older, health care workers, law enforcement personnel, firefighters, and 911 operators and dispatchers. Interested persons may call (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.
Individuals scheduled to receive a vaccine at the clinic will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before receiving a vaccination. All participants should wear a mask to the clinic, prepare to remain for 15 minutes in an observation area after receiving their vaccine, bring a valid ID and wear clothing that makes their arms accessible.
