ATLANTA — Jayson Griswold, a senior at Dougherty Comprehensive High School, was named to Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods' 2019-20 Student Advisory Council.
The Dougherty senior is one of several students from southwest Georgia serving on the council.
The Georgia Department of Education said these students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will serve as the Woods’ ambassadors to their respective schools.
Members also will engage in community service projects to benefit Georgia students and schools. Out of more than 1,000 applicants, 130 middle and high school students were selected to serve on the council.
The first meeting of the high school Student Advisory Council will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Georgia DOE offices in Atlanta.
Griswold is the son of Emmett and Maqueta Griswold of Albany, and the grandson of Emmett and Josephine Griswold of Milledgeville and Gloria and Jesse Peters of Albany.
Other council representatives from southwest Georgia include:
— Garrison Stewart, eighth grade, Terrell Middle School;
— Gianna Goosby, seventh grade, Washington Middle School;
— Jaxon Cox, seventh grade, Whigham School;
— Kaleb Joiner, eighth grade, Turner County Middle School;
— Thomas Petrey, eighth grade, Thomas County Middle School;
— Elijah Alford, senior, Turner County High School;
— Ella Millere, junior, Thomasville High School;
— Joyabhishek Charles, senior, Americus-Sumter High School;
— Kailey Whigham, freshman, Quitman County High School;
— Karoline Ponder, junior, Tift County High School;
— Kylei Cutts, freshman, Tift County High School;
— Will Pace, sophomore, Seminole County Middle School.