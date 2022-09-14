Dougherty judge to make decision in historic school demolition case on Friday
The 1920s-era building that once housed Albany High School and Albany Middle School is one of four buildings set for demolition in order to make way for a residential nursing center to train Albany Technical College students.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — The fate of a planned residential nursing education facility, at least at its location across Jefferson Street from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and the four structures slated for demolition if the project goes through, could be settled by the end of the week.

At the conclusion of a Wednesday-afternoon hearing, Dougherty Superior Court Judge Victoria Darrisaw indicated that she would make a decision by 5 p.m. Friday. The judge gave attorneys from the four entities involved in the decision until 2 p.m. Friday to submit their recommendations on how she should proceed as well as any related documentation.

