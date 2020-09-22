ALBANY -- The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County resumed in-person meetings on Sept. 14, although members can also still attend virtually via Zoom.
The club is now meeting every Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Austin's Firegrill, 2817 Old Dawson Road. A highlight of the Sept. 21 gathering was a program presentation by Marvin Laster, CEO of Albany Boys & Girls Club, followed by presentation of a $500 donation from Kiwanis of Dougherty to Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany to benefit the organization's services to the community.
On Sept. 28, the club will meet at 6 p.m. at Austin's for its annual officer/directors installation banquet. Officers for the 2020-21 year, which starts Oct. 1, are president, Mel Almond; vice president/president-elect, Mike Bertram; immediate past president, Tim Thomas; secretary, Tommy Gay; and treasurer, Bill McDaniel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.