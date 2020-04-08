ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler detailed another grim day on Wednesday, as the number of residents who have died with the coronavirus increased to 60, with six deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Dougherty County dead included people who died in Savannah, Moultrie and other locations.
Lee County, with 15 deaths, Mitchell County with 11 and Terrell County with nine, also have been hard hit. Two deaths were reported over the previous day at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Tests are pending for an additional three Dougherty County residents who are presumed to have died of complications from COVID-19.
“That is a staggering number,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said during the Wednesday news during which Fowler gave his report. “Right now, we have many folks literally on ventilators at Phoebe who are struggling to breathe.”
Bracing for what could be the worst week in the region so far, officials pleaded with residents to wear a cloth covering over their face, mouth and chin while out in public and to be vigilant about social distancing guidelines.
Among recent reports of violations was a funeral attended by some 50 people, Fowler said. The mourners gathered at the graveside and thought it was allowed as long as only 10 people or less were underneath the tent at any one time.
Law enforcement officials have been conducting checks and investigating reports of violations, and have written some citations in recent days.
“Know that some people exhibit no symptoms,” Cohilas said. “There are some people who never know they have the virus, (but) they can spread the virus.”
Following the guidelines “are decisions that literally make the difference between whether someone dies,” he said.
The victims from Dougherty County include 23 black males, 23 black females, six white males and 11 white females, Fowler reported. Overall, 29 have been male and 34 female. Two were in their 30s, and five in their 90s, with the average age of those who have died 70.2.
On Wednesday, Phoebe reported that of those it has tested, 1,582 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus and 2,468 have had negative test results. The hospital was awaiting results on an additional 397 patients.
The hospital also reported that 635 patients have recovered. That includes people who were not hospitalized and are 14 days beyond the time they tested positive or are well 10 days after being released from the hospital.
One specific plea Cohilas made on Wednesday was for convenience store customers not to play games or lottery machines, as lingering in stores puts those customers and others in danger. He asked that customers make purchases and return home.
Other recommendations are for shoppers not to take family members on outings to stores, wear cloth masks and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others while out as well as disposing of masks and gloves in garbage containers instead of throwing them on the ground.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough addressed accusations from some in the public who have described measures put in place as those of a “police state.” The guidelines are meant to “flatten the curve” of new cases and prevent overwhelming medical facilities and available resources for fighting the disease.
“Those comments are simply wrong,” Dorough said. “Those who are following their normal routines and fail to act to protect others are foolish.”
