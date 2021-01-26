ALBANY -- Dougherty County elected officials want to make sure that eligible residents don’t miss out on money to help restore homes that were damaged or destroyed during devastating storms in 2017.
While the county is in charge of a grant program that offers funds that can help residents rebuild or repair their homes, all residents are eligible, and potentially more applicants live within the Albany city limits.
The money from the HUD-funded grant program is earmarked for three zip codes in the county: 31701, 31705 and 31707. Dougherty County is the largest, population-wise, of the 15 counties for which the total amount of $64.9 million in assistance was awarded.
The funding covers structures damaged during the 2017 tornado and straight-line winds and Tropical Storm Irma. The program will assist homeowners with repair, rehabilitation or reconstruction of stick-built, modular and mobile homes.
“My hope is we’re able to move some folks back closer to whole than where they were,” Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson said. “I want to make sure a lot of people get in and find out and they get their property restored. That’s the goal: to return them back to whole as much as possible.”
To be eligible, households must earn an income of less than 120 percent of the area median income, and those with less than 80 percent will be prioritized. Households with occupants age 62 and older, children under 18 or who have disabilities also will be prioritized.
Homeowners must have owned the housing units at the time of the disaster and still own the residence, and it must be a primary residence, not a second home.
Registration is available by visiting www.dougherty.ga.us/government/departments/disaster-recovery or by picking up an application at the 222 Pine Ave. Government Center.
The need is evident in the number of affected homes that can be seen around the community, Johnson said.
"There’s still houses around that don’t have roofs, houses that still have tarps on roofs, houses that still have trees in roofs,” he said.
The biggest hurdle the commissioner said he sees is the high percentage of renters, but that still leaves a lot of those who own their homes who could qualify.
“I think it’s going to work really well,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep pointing out and get the applications in. I’m excited about it. I want to see some people get stuff done that they need to do.”
Commissioner Anthony Jones echoed the concern that some residents who qualify for funds will fail to apply.
“We’ve still got a lot of folks, if you drive around Albany you see people with tarps on their roofs, mostly low-income,” Jones said. “I want people to be aware of these funds. We certainly want them to take advantage of any opportunity to mitigate natural disasters.”
