ALBANY -- After weeks of seeing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths climbing, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital may be seeing a leveling off in terms of critically ill patients.
“Over the last week, if you look at the number of people coming in with symptoms and the number we have transferred out, (they) have been consistent over the last week,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe’s chief medical officer, said during a Friday news conference. “That number does not seem to be increasing at this point and does appear to be flattening at this point.”
The trend indicates that measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus are working, but it is important to maintain those practices that have led to that point, Kitchen said.
As of Saturday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported the death of 69 Dougherty County residents who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Dougherty County’s deaths remain the most in the state, ahead of the 50 reported in Fulton County and 33 in Cobb County.
The disease also has claimed the lives of 15 Lee County residents and 13 residents of Mitchell County.
Other southwest Georgia counties have been hard hit, with the state reporting a total of 10 deaths in Terrell County, nine in Sumter County, six in Early County and five each in Colquitt and Randolph counties.
Despite the possibility that the number of cases peaked on April 1, now “is not the time for complacency,” Kitchen said.
“I think we do have the appearance of some favorable trends,” he said. “This in no way indicates the threat is beginning to diminish at this point.”
The mortality rate for the virus among those who have tested positive at Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester is 3.4 percent.
Kitchen also noted that a number of patients who had been critically ill and on ventilators have made partial recoveries.
“There are a total of 16 patients at Phoebe Main who have improved and been able to be transferred from the intensive care unit to one of our general COVID units,” he said. “Still, a lot of work needs to be done, but again, a favorable trend.”
During Easter weekend, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough encouraged residents to draw from the resiliency that the community has shown during previous crises.
“This community has been devastated many times -- by floods, by tornadoes, by a hurricane, and now this,” he said. “This is a Good Friday line none of us has known. We are being told to remain at home instead of going to houses of worship. We can still hear the Easter message, a story that emboldens us at this time of year.”
As of Friday, the total number of individuals at Phoebe who have tested positive was 1,739, with 2,814 negative test results. An additional 787 patients had recovered, either after isolation at home or treatment at the hospital, Kitchen said.
The number does not include those tested by public health officials or at private medical practices.
There had been 59 deaths at Phoebe Putney in Albany and eight at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Under Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order, residents will be required to follow guidelines meant to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, such as social distancing, through at least the end of the month, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said. Businesses and individuals have made sacrifices.
The many families grieving, for instance, have not been able to grieve in the traditional manner because of restrictions on funerals that have limited those services to 10 people or less gathered at a loved one’s graveside, he said. A number of first responders, including emergency medical personnel, as well as medical personnel have been infected in the course of transporting and treating patients.
“In all of Dougherty County and the Albany region, while we continue to lose lives, we are seeing figures that show we are flattening the curve,” Cohilas said. “While the death toll continues to rise, I am pleased to say we are continuing to see a pattern for flattening the curve. I’m not going to say we’re there yet.
“It takes a collective (effort) of a bunch of communities, of all the communities, to flatten the curve of this viciously deadly virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.