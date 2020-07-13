ALBANY -- Walking into a Dougherty County library building, a patron will notice that the lounge area is marked off and closed and there are less chairs placed around tables. Other than that, though, it’s business as usual.
The libraries were closed for an extended period as COVID-19 raged in southwest Georgia, but all services have been restored.
To serve the public as well as limit the potential to spread the novel coronavirus, the library system altered operations. Summer story times have been changed to a virtual format, and curbside service continues for those who may not feel comfortable entering a public building.
“Of course library usage is somewhat different during COVID-19, the pandemic we’re in,” Library Director Pauline Abidde said Monday. “Patrons can still come in the libraries, they can browse, they can use the computers.”
While the number of in-person visits still lags compared to pre-COVID numbers, many people have switched to virtual services.
The library system has seen an increase in the number of library users accessing materials through RBDigital accounts.
“We do virtual how-to’s -- how to renew audio books, reserve audio books, digital format,” Abidde said. “We have instructions on how to set up an RBDigital account. We’re doing story times and trying to engage with the public as much as possible.
“Our use of digital content has gone up a lot. People are really liking that service and realizing how easy it is to check out and renew a book on their devices.”
Ancestry.com also has made digital content available through the library during the pandemic, giving the public online access to material for genealogy research.
One trend Abidde has noticed is that those coming in are more likely to check out a book or video and not linger inside to read.
“It’s different than before,” she said. “I know there are some people who are not comfortable going out. It isn’t just the libraries, it’s restaurants and other places.
“We’re still continuing the curbside service for patrons who would rather not return to the building at this time. (When) they call ahead, we take the material out to them.”
Other alterations include plexiglass shields to protect library staff and patrons. Hand sanitizer is also available.
As is the case in all city and county buildings, face masks are required while inside and social distancing is maintained by the strategic placing of chairs. Conference rooms also are not available for use.
There is some cost associated with the more diligent cleaning regimen, but that has been offset by less spending in other areas such as live summer story events, for example.
“We’re doing a lot of sanitizing,” Abidde said. “When patrons leave, of course, we sanitize those areas. At the library we’re doing everything we can.
“Some are choosing to sit at the tables and use Wi-Fi. It’s just an individual preference. I think there are still a lot of people who recognize the services the library offers.”
