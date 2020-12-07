ALBANY -- Dougherty County libraries are open for business, although the activity inside its five branches has a decidedly different look and feel than when the branches were closed on March 15.
The libraries re-opened on June 22 but were stripped of lounge seating and a limit on the number of chairs available for use by readers and those accessing the internet on site.
Audiobook versions, magazines and e-books have been available throughout the pandemic, and curbside service of delivery of traditional paper books became available in May. The library system and patrons have adapted to the reality of COVID-19, said Director Pauline Abidde, who gave an annual report on Monday to the Dougherty County Commission.
The library has provided material for download through the Georgia Download Destination on the OverDrive and Libby apps, and it has allowed readers to get new books while staying close to home.
“All of our audio collections and ebooks have gone up since we’ve been in the pandemic,” Abidde said during a telephone interview after the meeting. “You can download in seconds and be listening to or reading a book. For those who don’t want to come into the library, the digital library is a great resource.
“Having all the resources in place has allowed us to make the best of this bad situation.”
Visitors’ behavior has shifted as well, the library director said. Those who come make their trips inside short.
“People stayed a lot longer in the past,” she said. “Now people come in, get what they need and go.”
While books were available online during the worst of the pandemic in Dougherty County, that was not the case with one of the more popular items -- videos -- and since the re-opening they have remained in high demand.
“With people spending a lot of time at home, the DVDs have been one thing people have wanted to come in and resupply,” Abidde said.
Library staff continue to offer curbside service for individuals who want print versions but are not comfortable with coming inside. The reader can call the library where he or she needs service and give a title or author and have materials delivered while waiting in a car.
Other changes inside the buildings include plexiglass shields at all service desks, hand sanitizing stations and frequent cleaning of surfaces. Staff clean areas such as computers and tables after each use by a patron.
“Most people wear masks, and we haven’t had any complaints,” Abidde said. “I think that’s one of the things people know will keep others safe. All employees wear masks.”
Through the pandemic, two library staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The system has provided service six days a week but is waiting to add more services such as Sunday hours.
“We’ll just kind of look at the numbers and see what happens and make sure we have the numbers (staff) we need and not have to shut down if something happens,” Abidde said.
The renovation work at the Northwest branch was completed last year, and with funding made available by the commission, a new parking area with 88 new spaces has been completed. The renovations, which include an area available for rent for social occasions and events, is available but people are not holding events at this time due to the virus, Abidde said.
“We just want all the people to know we are still here to serve the public,” she said. “We'll continue curbside service. The library is open, and we’re just here to serve the needs of the community in whatever way the community needs.”
