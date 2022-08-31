The "Virtual Author Talks" series, offered through the Dougherty County Library System, enters its third month with selections covering helping students achieve success, travel and a fictional work set in the roaring 1920s.
ALBANY – Dougherty County readers can hear insights from renowned authors while in the comfort of their living room, on the bus or pretty much anywhere with upcoming online sessions, and one of those authors whose book covers helping kids cope in today’s fast-paced world may be timely for parents at the beginning of the school year.
The three authors in the Dougherty County Public Library’s “Virtual Author Talks” program for September include an internationally renowned educational psychologist, a New York Times bestselling writer and a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Viewers can register in advance to participate live or listen later, and will be able to ask authors questions after the virtual presentations.
The September schedule, the third month for the program, kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sept. 8 with Michele Borba.
With data demonstrating that today’s youths are the loneliest, most stressed, and risk-averse on record, Borba poses the question of how we can teach them to be mentally strong and more successful.
Borba, the author of “Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips and Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World,” gives advice for educators and parents to help students navigate today’s fast-paced, digital-driven world with the aim of helping them succeed and achieve happiness.
“It does sound very interesting and helpful to parents,” Library System Director Gail Evans said. “These days, kids have access to so much more information. It’s coming at them very fast.
“I’m looking forward to that, and maybe parents can eke out some time to watch it.”
One feature of the series is the convenience. While Evans said she listened to about half of the July and August virtual talks live, she caught up on others later.
Some individuals are still reluctant to get out in public due to COVID-19, so virtual offerings also offer them the chance to participate at home without taking a risk, the director said. The library system also is offering in-house virtual programming to the public as well.
The second in the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 with New York Times best-selling author Simon Winchester presenting on four of his works: “The Professor and the Madman,” “The Perfectionists,” “The Map That Changed the World” and “Krakatoa."
A Prolific British-American writer, journalist, and consummate adventurer, Winchester will cover many aspects of his work across myriad fields of history, technology and geology, as well as his personal expeditions, including his path to becoming the acclaimed best-selling author he is today.
As a master storyteller, Winchester’s narrative is like a journey through time, and his keen intellect and ability to precisely and expertly weave everyday life into historical examination leaves his readers feeling in awes of the world surrounding them.
The final in the September series, set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 27, will feature Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz, author of “In the Distance” and “Trust.”
"Trust" takes the reader to the 1920s world of Wall Street tycoon Benjamin Rusk and his wife, Helen, but its element of a novel within a novel spans more than a century.
All books are available for checkout at Dougherty County Public Library branches. Participants may register in advance for the Virtual Author Talks at libraryc.org/docolib.
Registration is not required, Evans said, but those who do register will receive reminders to tune in to the session.
