ALBANY – Dougherty County readers can hear insights from renowned authors while in the comfort of their living room, on the bus or pretty much anywhere with upcoming online sessions, and one of those authors whose book covers helping kids cope in today’s fast-paced world may be timely for parents at the beginning of the school year.

The three authors in the Dougherty County Public Library’s “Virtual Author Talks” program for September include an internationally renowned educational psychologist, a New York Times bestselling writer and a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.