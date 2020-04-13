ALBANY -- Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler presented a stark demonstration during a Monday COVID-19 news conference, placing a body bag on the podium as he denounced blatant violations of shelter-in-place orders.
At some death scenes, Fowler reported, he is finding as many as 30 people gathered at a residence, with none of the people at the location wearing a mask.
Community leaders also shared reports of funerals being held that exceed the 10-person limit and photos posted on social media of residents gathered at cookouts in violation of recommendations to shelter at home except for going out for essential purposes.
“This may be your loved one I have to put in this body bag,” Fowler said. “This may be you. I want this body bag to stay in this plastic bag. I don’t want to have to put somebody in it.”
The coroner reported that 80 Dougherty County residents who have died have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The state of Georgia has assisted in opening an emergency morgue to handle the large volume of cases, and if the number of cases continues to mount a second emergency morgue could become necessary.
“The other day I said I don’t want to reach 100 deaths, but we are (80 percent) there,” Fowler said. “We may make it to a hundred deaths before the week’s out. Will it be you? We should do what’s right. We shouldn’t have to tell people the same thing over and over and over again.”
Fowler reported that the average age of the 80 victims is 71, but two have been in their 30s and six were in their 40s. The majority of those who have died -- 29 -- were in their 60s.
Black residents make up 77 percent of Dougherty County's dead.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital performed 473 tests for the coronavirus over the weekend, with 112 people testing positive and 356 testing negative, Dr. James Black, the hospital’s director of emergency services, said. Five patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus died during that time.
Since the crisis began, 1,851 people have tested positive at Phoebe’s facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester, with 3,170 negative test results.
On Monday there were 168 people hospitalized at the hospital’s facilities in southwest Georgia, Black said, and there have been a total of 64 deaths.
The hospital’s numbers include people from across the region. Numbers from the coroner’s office include Dougherty County residents who died in their homes as well as other facilities, such as nursing homes in the region, or hospitals in other cities where they were transferred for treatment.
Black reported that the hospital has fielded more than 13,000 calls at the (229) 312-1919 hotline. Residents who have symptoms can call that number to determine whether they should be tested.
With continued reports of violations of social distancing rules occurring at funerals, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said that officers with the Albany Police Department and county law enforcement will be instructed to issue citations and enforce the guidelines when they observe that occurring.
Dorough also brought a visual aid, holding up a map showing that the virus, which initially appeared in Dougherty County, is taking a greater toll in other counties in the region.
“What this map shows us is only two weeks ago, Albany was a hot spot of COVID-19,” he said. “Now all of southwest Georgia has that (designation).”
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that evidence of violations of social distancing orders continues to come in, some provided by the perpetrators.
“You have some folks who are doing knuckleheaded stuff,” he said. “You see photos on Facebook where people are having barbecues.”
Dougherty County residents can report possible violations by calling the emergency operations center at (229) 302-1900.
“I want to encourage people to continue to call the emergency operations center,” Cohilas said.
On the other hand, there are businesses that are going beyond the minimum requirements by putting in place extra precautions such as one-way traffic flow along aisles, he said.
Fowler's office is not the only one that has noticed bystanders gathered at county residences where there are coronavirus cases.
"We're seeing that when we get the deceased person out of there, people are going in there without wearing a mask," Sam Allen, director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services, said during a Monday telephone interview.
Two of the agency's 70 employees have tested positive since the crisis began, one who has since returned to work after being isolated at home and a second employee who recently was sent home to recover, he said.
The number of calls involving patients with symptoms of COVID-19 seems to have leveled off over the last week, he said.
"We're not going down, but we're not climbing," Allen said. "We don't have the big surge we were seeing two weeks ago."
