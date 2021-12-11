ATLANTA — The Association County Commissioners of Georgia, Georgia’s county association, recently awarded Dougherty County Commissioners Ed Newsome of District 1, Victor Edwards of District 2, and Russell Gray of District 4, as well as Assistant Public Works Director for Dougherty County Michael Sistrunk with certificates for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.
These individuals were honored during the ACCG County Reconnect Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County.
ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses to choose from, every county official can select a learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.
“County officials are faced with many challenges and ever-evolving circumstances under which they must govern Georgia’s local communities,” Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director, said. “The Lifelong Learning Academy was created to help them navigate those challenges. I commend county leaders, such as Commissioner Newsome, Commissioner Edwards, Commissioner Gray, and Mr. Sistrunk, who take full advantage of educational opportunities to further their knowledge on how to better serve their communities.”
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee — comprising county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute — meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
“We are extremely proud of our Dougherty County Commissioners and others who participate in the Lifelong Learning Academy, which is an incredible asset throughout Georgia provided by ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said.
“By participating in the Academy, our officials are armed with a wealth of knowledge to help them in our local community here in Dougherty County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.